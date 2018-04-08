Unseasonably Cool Weather For Sunday, But Spring Is On Its Way Back

Unseasonably cool weather is hanging around for our Sunday, but some good news for warm weather fans: Spring warmth is coming!

We’re in for a mix of cloud cover and periods of sunshine for our Sunday, with more sun likely around midday, but more clouds likely heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will still be well below normal today, with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon and a brisk southeast breeze kicking up at 10-20 miles per hour. A few hit-or-miss sprinkles are possible both early and late in the day, but not enough to mess with any outdoor plans!

We’re not done with the cold mornings just yet! Yet another frost or light freeze is possible early Monday morning as temperatures dip back toward the lower 30s in many locations. But then the spring warm-up finally begins!

Sunnier skies and light winds will help our highs return to the 60s on Monday. A weak cold front will arrive during the day, likely keeping areas north of Tulsa a bit cooler than the rest of us. Despite that front moving through, we’ll still be back in the 60s Tuesday afternoon as well. Both Monday and Tuesday look like great afternoons to get outside!

We'll really be feeling the Spring warmth by mid to late week as very gusty south winds return. Highs will be pushing well into the 70s on Wednesday, and even into the low 80s on Thursday! The one drawback: This will also come with very strong southerly winds that will be gusting over 30 to 35 miles per hour at times.

Our next chance of storms looks to be on the horizon for Friday as a powerful storm system approaches. This could lead to some strong to severe storms on Friday, although the exact details are yet to be determined. We’ll keep you advised!

