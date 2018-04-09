Police: Man Shot In Leg, Walking Along Tulsa Street

Police are looking for whoever shot a man in the leg as he walked along a Tulsa street early Monday.

Officers were called to the QuikTrip near Admiral and Delaware just before 4:30 a.m. after a 31-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a Tulsa hospital and police say he is expected to be OK.

Police say the victim was at the convenience store at around 3:45 a.m. then left with two other people. He returned to the QuikTrip 45 minutes later limping from the gunshot wound.

Officers are still trying to find out where the shooting happened, adding the victim isn't being cooperative with investigators.