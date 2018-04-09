Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Shakes Oklahoma

Two earthquakes rattled Oklahoma early Monday in Garfield County. The USGS says that second quake, which many felt across northern and eastern Oklahoma was magnitude 4.3 quake.

Special Coverage: Oklahoma Earthquakes

The first was a magnitude 3.3 quake that was reported shortly after 4:25 a.m. Its epicenter was between Perry and Oklahoma City. And the second one was a magnitude 4.3 quake reported about 5:20 a.m. Its epicenter, like the first, was between Perry and Oklahoma City.

The largest recorded earthquake in state history, a magnitude 5.8 quake struck just north of Pawnee on September 3rd, 2016, causing damage in and around the community.

