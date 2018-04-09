Day 6 Of Teacher Walkout Begins With Big Crowd At Capitol

The teacher walkout rolled into Day 6 Monday with momentum carried over from the weekend. Huge crowds continue to pour into the capitol grounds on what is expected to be the largest turnout yet.

This weekend, hundreds of teachers gathered on the steps of the Capitol encouraging fellow teachers to continue to rally.



The Oklahoma Education Association continues their demands for lawmakers to restore the hotel-motel tax that was repealed and pass a bill ending capital gains tax deduction to fund education.

The Oklahoma State School Boards Association released a statement encouraging teachers to go back to work.