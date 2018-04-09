Detention Officer Arrested For Bringing Contraband To Inmates In Haskell County

A detention officer in Haskell County has been arrested for bringing contraband to inmates.

On April 8, 2018, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office learned that Christopher Barton, a detention officer at the Haskell County Criminal Justice Center, was suspected of providing contraband to inmates.

During the investigation, Sheriff Tim Turner and Lt. Travis Saulsberry spoke with Barton and received contraband from him.

Barton has been arrested for conspiracy to commit a felony and bringing contraband into a penal institution.