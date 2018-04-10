Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg To Testify Before Congress - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg To Testify Before Congress

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met one-on-one with a series of key lawmakers Monday. This could be the most important stop on Zuckerberg's apology tour. 

The Facebook founder swapped his trademark T-shirt for a suit Monday and waded through throngs of reporters. He ignored a question about what his message to lawmakers was.

His goal is to grease the skids before two days of hearings where he will be the sole witness, explaining to senators like Florida Democrat Bill Nelson how several outside companies managed to harvest data from unsuspecting Facebook users.

"If we don't do something now, none of us will have any privacy anymore," Nelson said.

Nelson said Zuckerberg was "forthright" but also "naive" for failing to act more quickly when political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica accessed personal information from up to 87 million Facebook users in 2015.

Nelson said Zuckerberg didn't explain why Facebook kept the incident secret.

Facebook on Monday began alerting affected individuals more than two years after the incursion. It also announced it was forming an "independent election research commission" to examine the effects of social media on democracy. 

Zuckerberg is expected to tell Congress that Facebook's mission of connecting people isn't good enough anymore, and that the company has to do more to make sure those connections are positive. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.