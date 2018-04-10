Woman Dies In Owasso Wreck

Owasso police say they were called to the wreck around 7:30 a.m.

A woman is dead following a rush hour wreck in Owasso.

Owasso Police and firefighters were called to the crash at 116th Street North (Highway 20) and 97th East Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Three vehicles were involved.

One car smashed into a utility pole at the intersection. There was a pickup with extensive front end damage and a second car with minor front end damage at the scene

An Owasso officer at the scene said the driver of the black pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He said he would not speculate on the cause of the crash or the directions the vehicles were going.

Traffic around the intersection was shut down as emergency responders worked the wreck. Drivers were advised to avoid the area completely.

Owasso Police issued the following statement:

At 7:32 a.m., Owasso Officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle accident on E 116 ST N near Mingo. An adult female inside one of the vehicles succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

116th Street will be closed in both directions between Mingo and Garnett for several hours while the accident is being investigated. We urge motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.