See Trav's Wild Weather Show Wednesday At ORU

TULSA, Oklahoma -

News On 6 will host a free Wild Weather Show at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 on the ORU campus. It's open to the public, and we hope to see you!

If you've been wanting to see Trav's Wild Weather Show - join us Wednesday at 7777 South Lewis Avenue. It will be a great place for kids during the teacher walkout.

They'll have fun while learning how to be safe in severe weather.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown

Doors open at 1 p.m. at the ORU Global Learning Center, directly east of the Mabee Center. The show starts at 2 p.m.

Space is limited, so be sure to get there in time for a seat!

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
