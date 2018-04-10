See Trav's Wild Weather Show Wednesday At ORU

News On 6 will host a free Wild Weather Show at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 11 on the ORU campus. It's open to the public, and we hope to see you!

If you've been wanting to see Trav's Wild Weather Show - join us Wednesday at 7777 South Lewis Avenue. It will be a great place for kids during the teacher walkout.

They'll have fun while learning how to be safe in severe weather.

Doors open at 1 p.m. at the ORU Global Learning Center, directly east of the Mabee Center. The show starts at 2 p.m.

Space is limited, so be sure to get there in time for a seat!