Tulsa-Area Teachers Complete 110-Mile Journey To State Capitol

A group of Tulsa-area teachers ended its 110-mile journey to the state Capitol Tuesday, April 10.

The group has walked more than 15 miles a day for the past six days. By the time they reached the Capitol, the group included more than 100 teachers and their friends and family.

Some walked the entire way. Others just picked up certain days. But they all had one message - to show support to the teachers across Oklahoma and to send home the message that more funding for education is needed.

“We wanted to show how important this is to us, so what better way than to march 110 miles across Oklahoma,” said Aaron Baker.

On Tuesday, the group crossed I-35 - a moment TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist called quite special after a long seven days, but she says every step was worth it.

"To walk 110 miles is not an easy physical feat, but they are determined and have passion for what they do and are here for a reason, and that's what it's all about," stated Gist.

A group of about 30 teachers, who walked the entire way, had the names of their children or students on the backs of their shirts, along with the message "Why I walk."