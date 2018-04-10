Norman Teachers Say OEA Not Listening To Teachers And Being Unre - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Norman Teachers Say OEA Not Listening To Teachers And Being Unrealistic

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman High School teachers agree that the OEA’s demands are not realistic, especially calling for a capital gains tax that could hurt agriculture.

They would rather see a repeal of the income tax break.

“They are absolutely being unrealistic, because…agriculture has a great lobbying force,” said Dawn Brockman.  “With income tax, there’s not going to be the calls to legislators, so why not go after income tax.  It’s a cost of an average of $30 per person.”

The teachers also say the OEA doesn’t seem interested in their opinion.

“The OEA really doesn’t take into consideration a lot of our opinions.  We haven’t been reached out to a lot of ways and they speak without us a lot of times,” stated Brockman.

The OEA, however, insists it’s keeping lines of communication open with teachers.

