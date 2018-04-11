OSBI Investigating Body Found At Grand Lake

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting GRDA Police after a man's body was found Tuesday along a road near Catfish Cove on Grand Lake.

The OSBI says a person walking their dogs on South 858 Road, southeast of Grove, came across the body and called 911.

GRDA Police and county deputies responded. They said the man appeared to be between the ages of 25 to 30 years old.

The state Medical Examiner is now working to identify the body and cause of death.

The OSBI says the death is considered suspicious.