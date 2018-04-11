Delaware County Father Charged With Murder With Son's Shooting Death

Prosecutors charge a 47-year-old Delaware County man first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old son.

Deputies say Tony Rutherford was checking out a vacant home one of his sons owns after neighbors said they saw suspicious vehicles there Saturday morning.

4/7/2018 Related Story: Delaware County Man Shoots, Kills 13-Year-Old Son, OSBI Says

When Rutherford arrived, he saw someone driving his son's pickup and shot at it. His 13-year-old son was inside the truck and died at the scene.