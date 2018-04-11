Aviation Career Fair In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Aviation Career Fair In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Looking for a new job?  There is an aviation career fair Wednesday, April 11th in Tulsa.

The event at Embassy Suites at 31st and Memorial is open 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and again from 5 until 7:30 p.m.

They say just show up with your resume.  No previous aviation experience is required.

More information can be found here.

