Four Arrested In Record Setting Osage County Meth Bust

Osage County jail photos of Veng Xiong, Ken Lee, Xiongkou Her and Kosh Kash Cannady Lor [Cleveland American] Osage County jail photos of Veng Xiong, Ken Lee, Xiongkou Her and Kosh Kash Cannady Lor [Cleveland American]
Cleveland American photo Cleveland American photo
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

Four men are in jail following a multi-agency drug bust in Osage County this week.  Authorities believe this may be the largest meth bust in Osage County history.

The sheriff's office say four men, Veng Xiong, Ken Lee, Xiongkou Her and Kosh Kash Cannady Lor were arrested after their vehicle was stopped on Highway 10 at Highway 99.

The Osage County DA tells the Cleveland American, the men had an assault rifle, several handguns and almost five pounds of meth in their vehicle.

Deputies say an average meth arrest deals with just a couple ounces or less of meth.  In this case, they recovered five pounds, which they say could have a street value of $100,000.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office, Osage Nation, Pawhuska Police, Hominy Police, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped in the investigation and arrests.

All four men were booked into the Osage County jail in Pawhuska and are facing multiple trafficking and weapon complaints. 

