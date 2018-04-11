OEA Adjusts Demands As Walkout Moves Forward

The OEA is adjusting its demands and now they say they don't care how schools get the education funding they need, as long as lawmakers make it happen.

Right now, the OEA said they are at 95% of their goal because Governor Fallin signed several bills into law Tuesday, but OEA President Alicia Priest says schools are ready to take this walk out into day 9.

Originally, in total, the OEA asked for $506 million in funding and right now, they have received $479 million which is 95 percent of what they asked for.

This total includes teacher pay raises, support staff pay raises, and money for school funding.

With House Bill 1010 (gross production tax), House Bill 1011 (itemized deduction cap), and House Bill 1019 (Amazon tax bill), schools will potentially get $548.5 million in additional funding.

Originally, the OEA was pushing for capital gains, but now they're open to new options.

“What we are looking for now is a path forward to make sure that we are never in this spot again. That our students are thought of first and foremost because funding our education is funding our future,” said OEA President Alicia Priest.

Many schools like TPS, Union, and Jenks are taking this walkout into day 9, but when asked about schools heading back tomorrow, Priest said many of them have their own plans and they need to do what's best for their district.