As Rudolph Exits, OSU Football Looks To New Leadership

With Mason Rudolph and James Washington gone to the NFL Draft, the attention for OSU's offense is squarely on number 5.

Amongst all the changes for the Cowboys this offseason like a new defensive coordinator and new quarterback yet to be named, one that often gets overlooked is new leadership on the field.

Understandably, all eyes immediately go to the former Booker T. Hornet, Justice Hill, who Mike Gundy says is the epitome of leading by example.

"I still don't hear him ever say anything in practice and in meetings. I would say it's just by example," said Gundy.

Justice Hill is a quiet type and fittingly, not available after practice. But his teammate and fellow former hornet was happy to sing his praises.

"So far, he has the best vision as a back that I've ever seen, and I've played with him since high school, so he had it back then, he has it now," said Jordan Brailford.

Hill likes to let those actions speak for themselves. Mike Gundy said that's just fine with him. There are plenty of other guys who are much more "vocal" leaders.

"That's who he is. Mason was a guy who was very verbal, Justice is a guy that's not, and so he just has to lead by example," Gundy said.

"Tyron Johnson, you hear him all the time," he added.

"I step on the field, I'm ready to go. It could be five in the morning, I'm ready to go, ready to practice, and hopefully that rubs off on other players," Johnson said.

So, with a good mix of quiet and not-so-quiet, the Cowboys know exactly who to follow this season.