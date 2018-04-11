TPD Standoff Suspect Shoots, Kills Self

Tulsa police say a man shot and killed himself during a standoff with police Wednesday night.

TPD said officers responded to a call regarding a suicidal man driving near 6th and Detroit around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, police say he took off, firing shots at officers as they chased him.

The chase ended near 6th and Lewis, resulting in a standoff which ended when the man shot and killed himself, police say.

TPD said officers did not fire any shots.