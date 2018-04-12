Man Armed With Knife Robs Tulsa Convenience Store

Police are trying to a man who robbed a Tulsa convenience store early Thursday armed with a knife.

Just before 12:45 a.m., police said a man entered the QuikTrip in the 4000 block of South Garnett Road, pointed the knife at the manager and demanded money.

After getting cash, police say the man, who had his face covered with a bandana, left the store.

Police say a K9 officer attempted to track the man, but could not find him.

They say the manager was not injured during the robbery.