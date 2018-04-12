Escaped Convict Caught In Muskogee Officer's Stolen Truck, Police Say

An escaped inmate has been recaptured while driving a stolen Muskogee police officer's truck. Oklahoma City Police confirm Nathan Harmon was arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop.

He is in custody for concealing stolen property, false impersonation, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, as well as some Canadian County warrants.

Harmon went missing late last month from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee County where he was serving an eight-year sentence for second-degree burglary.

Muskogee Police Officer James Folsom, who lives near the Taft facility, said his kids got home from school just half an hour after a neighbor saw his truck pulling out of the driveway with someone else behind the wheel.

Folsom's kids found a blood trail in their home. The DOC believed Harmon was injured from crawling over barbed wire fencing.