G.M Futureliner Featured At Tulsa Auto Show

One of America's historic vehicles is making a return visit to the Tulsa Auto Show after more than 60 years.

The G.M. Futureliner will turn heads at this year's show.

Despite how it looks, it’s not an RV, a camper, or a bus.

“It was never a bus, it was always a display vehicle," said Paul Richardson with the National Auto and Truck Museum in Auburn, Indiana.

Each side opened like a clamshell, there was a stage and a canopy. The General Motors Parade of Progress was a traveling show.

"They'd stay about a week in each location and draw huge crowds," said Richardson.

There were 12 of these Futurliners and they crisscrossed the country for 20 years from 1936 to 1956. They came to Tulsa twice during that time in 1941 and again in 1955.

At this year's Tulsa Auto Show, they are commemorating that 1955 visit with a gorgeous display of cars from the 1950's.

Oh, they've got all the new ones too, including Ford's new Bullitt Mustang celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Steve McQueen movie "Bullitt".

But for nostalgia buffs, it's all about the Futurliner. GM ended the program in 1956.

Here's a bit of Futurliner Tulsa trivia. Oral Roberts bought one of the discontinued Futurliners and called it the Cathedral Cruiser

“This is a picture of him preaching around 1960 down in Vera Cruz Mexico," said Richardson.

This one will be on display at the Auto Show all Weekend.

