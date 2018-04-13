Appeals Court Affirms Verdict Of Tulsa Man's Child Abuse Conviction

Department of Corrections photo of Austin Kirkwood.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals upholds the conviction of a Tulsa father found guilty in 2016 of severely beating his seven-week-old son.

Austin Kirkwood, 25, was convicted during a trial in 2016.

Police say the infant had broken legs, a broken collar bone and a broken arm.

Kirkwood appealed, saying he didn't get a fair trial, but the appeals court disagreed.