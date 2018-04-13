Appeals Court Affirms Verdict Of Tulsa Man's Child Abuse Convict - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Appeals Court Affirms Verdict Of Tulsa Man's Child Abuse Conviction

Posted: Updated:
Department of Corrections photo of Austin Kirkwood. Department of Corrections photo of Austin Kirkwood.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state Court of Criminal Appeals upholds the conviction of a Tulsa father found guilty in 2016 of severely beating his seven-week-old son.  

Austin Kirkwood, 25, was convicted during a trial in 2016.

4/8/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Man Convicted Of Abusing Of His Infant Son

Police say the infant had broken legs, a broken collar bone and a broken arm.

Kirkwood appealed, saying he didn't get a fair trial, but the appeals court disagreed.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.