ODOT: I-244 Rehab Work Set To Get Underway On Harvard Bridge

As the bridge work continues along Tulsa' I-244 corridor, drivers need to be aware of a big change on Monday.More >>
As the bridge work continues along Tulsa' I-244 corridor, drivers need to be aware of a big change on Monday.More >>
A man who police believe is responsible for robbing a QuikTrip and Jack In The Box using a kitchen knife is now in the Tulsa County jail. The police arrest report states 20-year-old Demetri Chism, was arrested after he allegedly robbed a third business Thursday morning.More >>
A man who police believe is responsible for robbing a QuikTrip and Jack In The Box using a kitchen knife is now in the Tulsa County jail. The police arrest report states 20-year-old Demetri Chism, was arrested after he allegedly robbed a third business Thursday morning.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!