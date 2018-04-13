ODOT: I-244 Rehab Work Set To Get Underway On Harvard Bridge

As the bridge work continues along Tulsa' I-244 corridor, drivers need to be aware of a big change on Monday.

The bridge work between Harvard and Memorial is getting closer to completion and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the project will result in four rehabilitated bridges.

Starting Monday, ODOT says the right two lanes of eastbound I-244 between Harvard and Yale will close. And the department says it will be that way until the end of May.

ODOT says lane closures on westbound I-244 at Memorial should be reopened over the weekend.

Right now, eastbound Highway 11 traffic has to stop before merging onto I-244.