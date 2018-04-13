Tulsa Police Cracking Down on Speeding

Tulsa Police Department says they're cracking down on speeders to make your daily commute a little safer. According to TPD, speeding is out of control as the Motorcycle Unit and the Mingo Valley Division Traffic Unit issued over 150 citations in one day. Just this week, Tulsa Police Officer Josh McMath caught a motorcyclist going 129 mph down the Broken Arrow Expressway

There's absolutely no need to travel 129 or 85 on these expressways," Said Corporal David Crowe. Much of the speeding, he says, is contributed to the frustration with slowdowns in construction zones.

"We've got a lot of Broken Arrow Expressway that's under construction. People are slowed down, they're frustrated, they're late for work, they're late getting home and then they get to that free open zone that breaks open into four lanes and take off."

The minimum speeding ticket in Tulsa is $150 but could also result in the loss of your license. In the city of Tulsa last year, there were 47 fatalities from crashes.