New Pioneer Woman Hotel Attracts Travelers Far And Wide

The Pioneer Woman is cooking up more buzz in Pawhuska with the opening of her hotel, 'The Boarding House.'

When the website launched for bookings, it crashed. In days, all 8 rooms were booked for the next year.

News On 6 was invited to go on a tour and honestly, the rooms, like Ree's food, are outstanding.

"From the stairwell into the drug store room, it's all original and completely revealed from the plaster. Doesn't it look amazing,” said Gerald Buckley with the Pioneer Woman Mercantile.

In Ree Drummond fashion, she is turning the old into something new in downtown Pawhuska. The outside may look familiar. At one point there was a radio shack inside.

"The drug store room is by far my favorite room of the eight and now you can see why it's pretty spectacular," said Buckley.

It was an incredible transformation.

Buckley wasn't shy about showing off the property that has folks booking from as far away as Alaska.

"I think what speaks to me are the earth tones … you've got the rich deep leather and the woods and the brick.” Buckley said.

Ree and her husband Ladd had a hand in designing each room.

From the living space to large fluffy beds to the oversized bathrooms, each one unique, each one with custom tile and walk-in showers.

"My best friend surprised me with staying here at the boarding house. It's absolutely amazing," said Texas visitor Stacie Hurd.

It was a girls night for Stacie and Martha who drove up from Denton, Texas for a taste of the Pioneer Woman's food. They’re super fans who've made it to every book signing.

"When you meet her she is so nice and she's so personable she just makes you feel like you're her best friend," Martha said.

With the doors now open, you bet this place is the talk of the town.

“When we were eating I was like, ‘hey look there's a TV crew outside.’," Martha said.

She wasn't talking about our News On 6 crew. The Food Network was back in town filming new episodes.

Also, Ree is jumping into the pizza business, opening a pizza joint across from the hotel.

It's such a new idea, it doesn't even have a name yet.