Claremore Rallies To Welcome Teachers Back To School

Claremore students are heading back to class Monday after being out for two weeks because of the school shutdown, and the the community is coming together to celebrate teachers when they return to school.

A community rally will happen at Will Rogers Junior High April 16 to welcome teachers who have been out of class for the past two weeks because of the walkout. The rally is scheduled to start at 7:45 a.m., and organizers tell us they expect it will last about 30 minutes.

Organizers are asking people to make signs and show up while teachers are arriving at school.

Complete Coverage: School Shutdown