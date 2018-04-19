Wagoner County Couple Arrested For Abusing Young Relative, Deput - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Wagoner County Couple Arrested For Abusing Young Relative, Deputies Say

Posted: Updated:
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Wagoner County couple is behind bars after they were arrested for sexually abusing a young relative. 
    
Bill and Lisa Woolley were booked into the Wagoner County jail Thursday on felony sexual assault charges after the investigation into the death of their 14-month grandchild also revealed that another young relative had been abused. 

Three weeks ago, deputies were called out to a house in Broken Arrow in Wagoner County and found a dead 14-month-old boy. 

Wagoner County deputies said at first they weren't able to find the exact reason that the boy had died but transported the body to the Medical Examiner's Office because they believed it was suspicious. 

Court documents said the pathologist found injuries consistent with sexual abuse on the 14-month-old so deputies contacted DHS who then took the other young victim, age 5, away from the couple. 

Later in the investigation, the victim told investigators that Bill Woolley was responsible for the abuse and that Lisa Woolley witnessed it. 

Bill and Lisa Woolley are being held at the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office on charges of child sexual abuse and enabling child sexual abuse. They are each being held on a $500,000 bond. 

The baby's death is still under investigation. 

The Wagoner County sheriff's Office said they will release more details on how the baby died after the report is complete. 

