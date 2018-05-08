Two Arrested Following LeFlore County Police Chase

Deputies arrest an Arkansas couple following a high speed chase Monday morning in LeFlore County.

They are identified as Christopher Aaron Denim and Ashley Johnson. The Hot Springs couple led police, deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase along Highway 59 and Highway 271 before ending in a field west of Spiro.

Sheriff Rob Seale told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, the chase lasted for about 25 minutes with speeds reaching 130 mph. It ended when authorities used spike strips to disable the couple's white Mercedes.

Seale says inside the car, deputies found marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia.

Both Denim and Johnson were booked into the LeFlore County jail on a number of criminal complaints.