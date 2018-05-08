Broken Arrow Kidnapping, Burglary Suspect In Police Custody - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Kidnapping, Burglary Suspect In Police Custody

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A man suspected of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kidnapping her is now in police custody.

Broken Arrow Police said officers responded to an apartment in the 2600 block of East Albany Street around 6:00 Tuesday morning in reference to a burglary.

When officers arrived, they were informed a woman was taken from the apartment against her will.

A witness gave police a description of the suspect's pickup and officers began searching.

They said the victim later called a relative and said she was safe, but the relative believed the woman may have made the call under duress.

Broken Arrow Police detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle near I-244 and North 129th East Avenue in Tulsa with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service and the Tulsa Police Department.

"They have the manpower and the resources to locate people," said Broken Arrow Police Officer James Koch.  "That's their business.  They find people -- and we were able to locate them fairly quickly."

According to police, the victim was recovered unharmed around 9:00 a.m. and the suspect, 35-year-old Travis Eugene Stevens, was taken into custody.

Stevens has been charged with kidnapping, 1st degree burglary, and possession of stolen vehicle.

