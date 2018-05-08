One Suspect Captured, One On The Run In Wagoner County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

One Suspect Captured, One On The Run In Wagoner County

Photo of Bobby Jones Photo of Bobby Jones
Photo of Bryon Jones Photo of Bryon Jones
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One suspect was taken into custody and another is still on the run in Wagoner County.

On May 6th, Wagoner County deputies responded to a reported theft of a 4-wheeler in the Lakecrest area.

When deputies arrived, they found drag marks leading from the residence and followed them into the woods.

Deputies say the drag marks led them to the suspects, Bryon and Bobby Jones, who were spray painting the stolen 4-wheeler.

Both suspects fled on a second 4-wheeler, but were located a short time later at their residence.

Deputies say they tried to flee again, but Bryon Jones was caught after a short foot pursuit.

However, Bobby Jones managed to make it into a heavily wooded area and escaped capture.

According to deputies, a K-9 was brought in to help the search, but they were unable to apprehend him.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for Bobby Jones.

The stolen 4-wheeler was recovered and returned to its owner.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
