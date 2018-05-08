New Details In Fatal Officer Involved Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa police confirm a man shot by officers Monday fired a shot at the officers, but it may not have been the first shot.

The shooting was just after noon at the Extended Stay Inn & Suites, where three men were in a parked SUV.

Officers approached the vehicle and, detectives say, the shooting started almost immediately after officers spotted a gun in the vehicle.

“The subject inside the car fired one round in the direction of the driver’s door, towards the officer who was there,” said Sergeant Dave Walker. “I can honestly say by looking at it I don’t think it was the first shot, but it was an exchange of gunfire.”

Two other men in the car were not hurt. They were questioned by police and then released.

Police say the shooting was captured by the two cameras worn by the officers, and possibly by a dash cam in their car.

“One witness does confirm now that the front seat passenger, who is now dead, had a gun and pointed it at the officer at the driver’s side,” stated Walker.

Walker said detectives have not determined how many shots were fired, but he is certain the man with the gun, who has a police record, was not legally allowed to have it.

He says “if you are going to carry a gun, it might behoove you to tell the officer before us finding it pointed at us. And that is pretty good advice for anybody.”

Police say the names will be coming out Thursday – that of the dead man and the two officers involved.

Officers also say the release of the body cam footage will be at the discretion of the chief of police.