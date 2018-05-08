New Details In Fatal Officer Involved Shooting In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

New Details In Fatal Officer Involved Shooting In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police confirm a man shot by officers Monday fired a shot at the officers, but it may not have been the first shot.

The shooting was just after noon at the Extended Stay Inn & Suites, where three men were in a parked SUV.

Officers approached the vehicle and, detectives say, the shooting started almost immediately after officers spotted a gun in the vehicle.

“The subject inside the car fired one round in the direction of the driver’s door, towards the officer who was there,” said Sergeant Dave Walker.  “I can honestly say by looking at it I don’t think it was the first shot, but it was an exchange of gunfire.”

5/7/2018 Related Story:  1 Dead, 2 In Custody Following Tulsa Officer-Involved Shooting

Two other men in the car were not hurt.  They were questioned by police and then released.

Police say the shooting was captured by the two cameras worn by the officers, and possibly by a dash cam in their car.

“One witness does confirm now that the front seat passenger, who is now dead, had a gun and pointed it at the officer at the driver’s side,” stated Walker.

Walker said detectives have not determined how many shots were fired, but he is certain the man with the gun, who has a police record, was not legally allowed to have it.

He says “if you are going to carry a gun, it might behoove you to tell the officer before us finding it pointed at us.  And that is pretty good advice for anybody.”

Police say the names will be coming out Thursday – that of the dead man and the two officers involved.

Officers also say the release of the body cam footage will be at the discretion of the chief of police.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.