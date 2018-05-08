Woman Pleads Guilty To Child Stealing, Receives 4-Year Deferred Sentence

One of the people involved in an Owasso Amber Alert in March has been given a 4-year deferred sentence.

Chrissy Berry pleaded guilty to child stealing for her role in taking her boyfriend’s daughter.

Police say John Hinkle did not have custody of his daughter and he and Berry took her after threatening the girl’s mother.

In addition to child stealing, Hinkle is also charged with first-degree burglary.

He’s due back in court next week.