Tulsa Man Arrested For Child Abuse After Allegedly Injuring Stepson With Belt

A Tulsa man is free on bond after police arrest him Tuesday, May 8th on a child abuse complaint.

In Cameron Oates' arrest report, police say the 37-year-old allegedly beat his stepson with a belt for not cleaning his room the day before.

On Tuesday, officers were called to Children's Advocacy Center by a doctor who specializes in child abuse cases. Police say the 11-year-old had numerous welts on his upper back and neck, some of which had been bleeding.

In their report, officers say they they talked with the victim's sister, who told investigators she heard the beating and saw her brother's injuries.

Jail records show Cameron Oates has a court appearance set for May 15th.