Brookside Farmer's Market Open Every Wednesday Morning

The Brookside Farmer's Market is open for the new season and they are at a new location this year.

News On 6's Julia Benbrook went to the Brookside Farmers Market at Brookside Church which is located at 36th Place and Peoria, to see what is going on.

The Brookside Farmer's Market is open every Wednesday, May through September from 7:30 am. to 11 a.m.