Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Child Neglect After Kids Found In B - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Child Neglect After Kids Found In Boarded Up Home

Posted: Updated:
Shamecio Willis mug shot. Shamecio Willis mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman pleaded guilty to child neglect after police found four children barricaded in a home alone last summer. Police said Shamecio Willis and Adam Hemphill Sr. lived five miles away from the home and visited to bring the kids food.

The children were locked in separate rooms, and the front door of the house was barricaded closed with a bunk bed, reports state. Neighbors called police when one of the children, who had broken out of a bedroom, was seen riding a bicycle on the street at 5 a.m.

Police said the children did not show signs of physical abuse and were "relatively healthy." Investigators said the parents lived in another home with four younger children.

7/12/2017 Related Story; Charges Filed Against Parents Of Children Found Boarded Up In Tulsa Home

On May 7, Willis entered a blind plea to one count of child neglect and will be held without bond. She is scheduled for sentencing May 31. 

Hemphill is in the Tulsa County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for June 4, 2018.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.