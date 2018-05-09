Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Child Neglect After Kids Found In Boarded Up Home

A Tulsa woman pleaded guilty to child neglect after police found four children barricaded in a home alone last summer. Police said Shamecio Willis and Adam Hemphill Sr. lived five miles away from the home and visited to bring the kids food.

The children were locked in separate rooms, and the front door of the house was barricaded closed with a bunk bed, reports state. Neighbors called police when one of the children, who had broken out of a bedroom, was seen riding a bicycle on the street at 5 a.m.

Police said the children did not show signs of physical abuse and were "relatively healthy." Investigators said the parents lived in another home with four younger children.

7/12/2017 Related Story; Charges Filed Against Parents Of Children Found Boarded Up In Tulsa Home

On May 7, Willis entered a blind plea to one count of child neglect and will be held without bond. She is scheduled for sentencing May 31.

Hemphill is in the Tulsa County Jail. His next court date is scheduled for June 4, 2018.