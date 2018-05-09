Abducted Tulsa Girl Found Safe, Suspect In Custody

A Union High School student is safe after she was kidnapped at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

Police arrested her former boyfriend, 20-year-old Tony George, and booked him into jail.

16-year-old Desi Hunt was missing for three hours. She managed to call her family when it happened, that's what led to the Amber Alert.

It ended when she was able to sneak a phone call during a bathroom stop at a library.

At 7:45 a.m. police said George was somewhere near the intersection of 31st and Mingo, a bus stop for students at Union High School.

Police believe when the victim was dropped off to meet the bus, George was somewhere nearby.

“Here lately he's been calling and texting and I've contacted him to tell him to stop contacting her, she doesn't want to talk with you anymore, but he keeps calling and keeps contacting,” said Desi’s mother Roshita Hunt.

“When he's trying to drag her into the car, she must have called my Mom right at the moment but all she could hear was ‘Tony, No, Tony, No, I have to go to school’ and that's the last we heard,” said Roshita.

25 police officers started searching and working leads, and one found a witness at the high school.

“Bus riders from that bus stop this morning, at least one, corroborated the story of an unknown-to-them person forcing Desi into a car and driving off,” said Tulsa Police Corporal Brandon Disney.

Three hours later, a few miles away, the victim walked into a library and called her family from the bathroom.

Police converged, confirmed the suspect’s car was there, and arrested George.

Desi was not hurt and her relieved mother picked her up.

He was booked into jail also facing a charge of domestic assault and battery.