Ponca City Man Arrested For Sexual Battery Of Minor

A Ponca City man was arrested on one count of sexual battery of a child under 16.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, members of the Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road in Ponca City Wednesday Morning.

The release says the task force got a tip about the sexual exploitation of a child.

A search warrant was obtained and OSBI agents arrested 45-year-old Steven Alford-Orecchio.

Alford-Orecchio was booked into the Kay County Jail.