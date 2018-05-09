Ponca City Man Arrested For Sexual Battery Of Minor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Ponca City Man Arrested For Sexual Battery Of Minor

Posted: Updated:
Ponca City, Oklahoma -

A Ponca City man was arrested on one count of sexual battery of a child under 16.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, members of the Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road in Ponca City Wednesday Morning.

The release says the task force got a tip about the sexual exploitation of a child.

A search warrant was obtained and OSBI agents arrested 45-year-old Steven Alford-Orecchio.

Alford-Orecchio was booked into the Kay County Jail.

