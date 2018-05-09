Two Women Arrested, Accused Of Kidnapping 14-Year-Old, Taking Him To New Mexico

Two women have been arrested, accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old boy and taking him to New Mexico last month.

Kriste Aragon and Melissa Goelz were arrested on complaints of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit a felony, and human trafficking. Aragon is also accused of abducting a child under the age of 15 for the crime of moral turpitude.

On April 16, the boy’s father contacted the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, after he came home from work and discovered his son was missing.

Detective Randy Hass went to the residence and spoke with the father, who said he had tried calling his son, but the call went to voicemail. He also said he had tried contacting his son’s friends.

The father informed Hass that the boy did not have many friends, but spent most of his time playing Xbox Live.

Hass says the father told him that the boy’s Xbox was still at the home, but his controller and games were gone.

Investigators analyzed the Xbox, searching for messages that may identify or locate other players the boy interacted with online.

They say this search revealed gamer profile “MikenKristeAragon.”

According to Hass, he then requested a ‘historical ping’ of the boy’s cell phone, along with the call log for the previous 24 hours.

The ping showed the phone had been on I-40 west of Henryetta and the call log showed there were several calls with the same phone number on the morning of April 16.

Hass says he searched that phone number on Google and Facebook, where he found that it was a Farmington, New Mexico, number and related to a Facebook page called “Kriste’s Chocolate Factory.”

According to Hass, he contacted the Farmington Police Department and they worked together to locate Mike and Kriste Aragon.

He also says investigators were able to obtain a real-time ping on the suspect’s phone, which allowed them to track the phone from Albuquerque to Farmington.

Authorities say that Farmington officers had put the suspect’s home under surveillance and were able to intercept the suspect’s vehicle as it entered the driveway.

Farmington officers informed Hass that the boy was in the vehicle and was alive. They then helped the father arrange a reunion with his son in Farmington.

After the boy returned home, FBI Special Agent Adam Reynolds met with him to perform a forensic interview.

The boy told Reynolds that Kriste Aragon had begun by inviting him to a game on Xbox Live, and sometime later asked for his phone number and started texting him.

He says the conversations became sexual and Aragon asked him to send her a picture of his penis, which he says he did on two occasions.

He also says that he originally told Aragon he was 17, but eventually admitted to her that he was only 14. According to the boy, Aragon told him that she knew how old he was.

The boy says Aragon sent him a picture of her friend because she didn’t like her body.

At one point, according to the boy, he told Aragon he was lonely and stayed at home a lot. He says Aragon told him that she lived 30 minutes away and then began discussing living arrangements.

He says that at no point did Aragon tell him she lived in New Mexico until after he got in the car with her, at which time she told him he would never go back.

He also told Reynolds that, when Aragon arranged to pick him up, she said she didn’t want her car’s tag seen in his neighborhood, so they met at a store nearby.

The boy says that Aragon had a friend with her, later identified as Melissa Goelz, whom he had also played Xbox with.

The first stop, according to the boy, was at a motel, which Hass says he confirmed to be the Super 8 Motel in Henryetta.

After leaving the motel, the boy says Aragon told him to remove the sim card from his phone and throw it out the window. He says she also told him to duck down when they went through a toll booth.

According to the boy, he fell asleep at one point and, when he woke up, Aragon’s hand was in his pants, rubbing him. He says she stopped after 2 or 3 minutes, but started again a little while later, while they were driving down the road.

He says that after seeing the New Mexico sign, they stopped along the road, Goelz got out to use the bathroom, and Aragon got into the back seat and performed oral sex on him.

The boy also says that he told Aragon he wanted to return home and she told him that he had to either go with them or he would be left on the side of the road naked. He says Aragon told him that she drove 13 hours to get him so he was not going back.

Hass says Farmington police informed him the Aragons have been involved in previous investigations for child abuse and child sex crimes.

Special Agent Reynolds is reviewing the investigation for possible federal charges.