Police: Motorcyclist Critical After Hitting SUV At Tulsa Intersection

Police continue their investigation into a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Wednesday evening in the 100 block of South Harvard.

According to officers, witnesses told police that the motorcycle, which was northbound on Harvard, ran a red light hitting a Chevy Equinox, which was turning left to get onto I-244.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m.

The rider and four occupants of the SUV were all taken to the hospital. Police say the motorcycle driver is in critical condition. They say none of the four in the SUV were seriously injured.