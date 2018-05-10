Crash Stops Eastbound Traffic On Will Rogers Turnpike Near Vinita

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says at least one person was flown to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of Vinita Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say four semis and a car were involved in 2:35 p.m. crash

Because of the crash, the OHP shutdown the eastbound lanes of the turnpike. Eastbound traffic was forced to exit at Vinita. The highway was reopened about an hour and a half later.

Neither the cause of the crash nor the severity of injuries has been released.