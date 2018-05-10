Police Department's Focus On Downtown Tulsa Crime Results In 2 Arrests

Police continue putting offenders behind bars thanks to a new team just focusing on crime in the area inside Tulsa's IDL.

Since the IMPACT Team was formed in October 2017, they've already arrested several people.

One of the team's latest arrests happened Tuesday in Tulsa's Brady Arts District.

Police say several businesses complained about a man who they say has been causing problems for them. So they worked with the IMPACT Team and identified 46-year-old Leonard Atkinson as that man.

Police say Atkinson, who is a convicted sex offender has a history of indecent exposure convictions was spotted Tuesday and taken into custody.

The same day, the IMPACT Team put 27-year-old Anthony Dreadfulwater behind bars.

Police say Dreadfulwater was the subject of a disturbance call near 10th and Elgin because of his behavior and level of intoxication. Officers responded and while talking to him, they realized he had a stolen bicycle which had been reported stolen by the University of Tulsa.

Dreadfulwater was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including Public Intoxication and Possession of Stolen Property.

Police say anyone who wants contact the IMPACT Team or send them a tip can email the special unit.