Police Department's Focus On Downtown Tulsa Crime Results In 2 A - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Department's Focus On Downtown Tulsa Crime Results In 2 Arrests

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Leonard Atkinson Tulsa County jail photo of Leonard Atkinson
Tulsa County jail photo of Anthony Dreadfulwater Tulsa County jail photo of Anthony Dreadfulwater
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police continue putting offenders behind bars thanks to a new team just focusing on crime in the area inside Tulsa's IDL.

Since the IMPACT Team was formed in October 2017, they've already arrested several people.  

10/4/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Impact Team: Steps To Reduce Crime

One of the team's latest arrests happened Tuesday in Tulsa's Brady Arts District.  

Police say several businesses complained about a man who they say has been causing problems for them.  So they worked with the IMPACT Team and identified 46-year-old Leonard Atkinson as that man.

Police say Atkinson, who is a convicted sex offender has a history of indecent exposure convictions was spotted Tuesday and taken into custody.

The same day, the IMPACT Team put 27-year-old Anthony Dreadfulwater behind bars.  

Police say Dreadfulwater was the subject of a disturbance call near 10th and Elgin because of his behavior and level of intoxication.  Officers responded and while talking to him, they realized he had a stolen bicycle which had been reported stolen by the University of Tulsa. 

Dreadfulwater was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including Public Intoxication and Possession of Stolen Property.

Police say anyone who wants contact the IMPACT Team or send them a tip can email the special unit. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.