Tulsa Man Charged With DUI, Assault With Deadly Weapon After Rollover Crash

A Tulsa man is facing several charges including DUI and assault with a deadly weapon after a rollover crash last week.

Police say Marco Laskey hit two cars before crashing into a third and rolling his truck near Admiral and Lewis last Friday.

Officers say he got out and threatened paramedics with a knife and walked away.

Laskey is facing the following charges:

Count #1: ASSAULT WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON

Count #2: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS (MUNICIPAL ARREST)

Count #3: LEAVING SCENE OF COLLISION INVOLVING INJURY

Count #4: LEAVING SCENE OF COLLISION INVOLVING PROPERTY DAMAGE

Count #5: LEAVING SCENE OF COLLISION INVOLVING PROPERTY DAMAGE

Count #6: MALICIOUS INJURY OR DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY LESS THAN $1000

Count #7: DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

Count #8: FAIL TO STOP FOR RED LIGHT

Count #9: DRIVING UNDER REVOCATION / DUR