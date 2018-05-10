Woman Charged With Endangering Public After Police Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woman Charged With Endangering Public After Police Chase

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The woman who led Tulsa Police on a chase across I-44 has been charged with several crimes according to Tulsa County.

On May 5th 31-year-old Kayla Shelton ran from police after they say she was spotted in a stolen Chevy Colorado Pickup leaving a motel near East Skelly Drive.

Police tried to pull the car over, but Shelton kept going. Police say Shelton led officers on a chase along I-44 reaching speeds over 100 mph.

They say she tried to ditch the car and run on foot but was hit by a responding patrol car. Shelton was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital.

Shelton has been charged with endangering others while eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled drug and obstructing an investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.