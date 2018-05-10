Woman Charged With Endangering Public After Police Chase

The woman who led Tulsa Police on a chase across I-44 has been charged with several crimes according to Tulsa County.

On May 5th 31-year-old Kayla Shelton ran from police after they say she was spotted in a stolen Chevy Colorado Pickup leaving a motel near East Skelly Drive.

Police tried to pull the car over, but Shelton kept going. Police say Shelton led officers on a chase along I-44 reaching speeds over 100 mph.

They say she tried to ditch the car and run on foot but was hit by a responding patrol car. Shelton was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital.

Shelton has been charged with endangering others while eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled drug and obstructing an investigation.