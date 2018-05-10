Convicted Former Tulsa Volunteer Deputy Seen Flouting Parole

An ex-volunteer deputy released early from prison after fatally shooting an unarmed black man was recently seen drinking at an Oklahoma bar in apparent violation of his parole, which prohibits him from consuming alcohol or being in places that serve it.

National criminal justice experts say it is unlikely 76-year-old Robert Bates will have his parole revoked.

Bates was spotted in January by another patron sitting at the bar of a Tulsa restaurant.

Pictures and a short video clip provided to The Associated Press by Myles McClanahan show Bates in the bar with a half-filled wine glass in front of him, though the video doesn't show him drinking from it.

Bates' attorney would not say whether his client was drinking at the bar but says Bates was not doing harm to anyone.