Claremore Woman Indicted For School Bomb Threats

A federal court indicted a woman for threats made to Claremore schools in March.

Stephanie Montgomery is charged with making false information about bombs in schools.

Claremore Police said she called claiming there were bombs in backpacks at the high school and at an elementary.

Those threats forced the schools to evacuate. No bombs were found.