New City Campaign Raises Awareness For Pedestrian, Bike Safety

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa is kicking off a new campaign to increase pedestrian and bike safety awareness.

It's called Walk-Bike Tulsa.

City leaders discussed adding new bike lanes and street striping as Tulsa works toward adding more mobility to the area.

"We recognize that we have a major learning curve for Tulsans, and people who drive in Tulsa, to relate to this new infrastructure we're installing, and that's where Walk-Bike-Tulsa comes in," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

The City added a page to its website with safety instructions for those riding bikes, walking or driving.

  • Norman Stabbing Victim Says Suspect Continues Harassment

    A woman police say was stabbed by her neighbor says that man is out of jail and now threatening her family. According to police Eddie Milligan stabbed Brandy Havens and set her car on fire.

  • Tulsa Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Officer Involved Shooting

    Tulsa Police have released body cam footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened Monday in the area of 8500 east 41st street. According to police, as officers from the Organized Gang Unit were approached a group of men sitting parked in a vehicle, in the video Officer Chris Beyerl can be seen walking up to an SUV while Officer Shawn Hickey walks up to a man who police say got out of the vehicle. Officer Hickey asks "Do you stay here?” One of the me...

