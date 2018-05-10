New City Campaign Raises Awareness For Pedestrian, Bike Safety

The City of Tulsa is kicking off a new campaign to increase pedestrian and bike safety awareness.

It's called Walk-Bike Tulsa.

City leaders discussed adding new bike lanes and street striping as Tulsa works toward adding more mobility to the area.

"We recognize that we have a major learning curve for Tulsans, and people who drive in Tulsa, to relate to this new infrastructure we're installing, and that's where Walk-Bike-Tulsa comes in," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

The City added a page to its website with safety instructions for those riding bikes, walking or driving.