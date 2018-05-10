Most Debated Bills Still On Governor's Desk

Governor Fallin has until next Friday to act on several bills that lawmakers sent to her desk or they will be vetoed. On Thursday the governor signed 157 of the 171 bills that have been sent to her desk over the last session. The bills remaining are the proposals that are generating the most debate.

The Constitutional Carry bill would allow anyone 21 or older, without a felony conviction, to carry a gun in public.

The NRA other groups say the bill restores a constitutional right, while others argue it raises a safety concern.

The governor also needs to decide on a bill that would allow private adoption agencies to deny service based on religious convictions. And another bill that would allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed publicly.