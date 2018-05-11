Multiple Fires Burning In Downtown Talihina

Law enforcement say they were serving a search warrant early Friday on a man when several fires broke out in downtown Talihina.

Multiple fire departments have been called to battle the fires.

KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, confirms the information from law enforcement adding at some point, shots were fired.

Several streets, including the main street in town, Dallas Street have been closed because of the fires.

Talihina is located in LeFlore County.