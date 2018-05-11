Governor Fallin Vetoes 'Constitutional Carry' Bill

Gov. Mary Fallin has vetoed the controversial constitutional carry bill. Senate Bill 1212 would have allowed anyone without a felony conviction and is 21 or older to carry a gun in public without a license.More >>
Izzy Kitterman survived a deadly crash that took the lives of two of her siblings. Now, her big sister’s soccer team wants to help Izzy in her fight to walk again, and maybe even play soccer again.More >>
Governor Fallin has until next Friday to act on several bills that lawmakers sent to her desk or they will be vetoed.More >>
President Donald Trump says the United States is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, which he is calling "defective at its core."More >>
Governor Fallin has vetoed a bill that would make changes to the state's Native American Day. The state currently observes the day in November, but lawmakers wanted to move it to the second Monday of October the same day as Columbus Day.More >>
The constitutional carry bill, Senate Bill 1212, allows anyone who's 21 or older, with no felonies, to carry a gun without a license.More >>
The use of covert GPS trackers is now illegal because of one state lawmaker’s personal experience. Representative Mark McBride introduced the bill after he found a tracking device on his truck last year.More >>
Democratic lawmakers are asking for more information on whether EPA Chief Scott Pruitt is trying to build a new agency office in Tulsa. The former Oklahoma attorney general is from Tulsa.More >>
The OSBI is voicing its concerns with Senate Bill 1212 which would allow anyone 21 or older (18 if military) to possess and purchase a firearm without a license, open or concealed. Otherwise known as “constitutional carry” Senate 1212 aims to provideMore >>
The special counsel leading the Russia investigation raised the prospect in March of issuing a grand jury subpoena for President Trump, his former attorney said Tuesday.More >>
Backlash is starting to roll in over a gun bill that passed the Oklahoma House. It allows anyone over 21 - who does not have a felony conviction - to carry a handgun without a permit.More >>
