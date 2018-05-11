Governor Fallin Vetoes 'Constitutional Carry' Bill - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Governor Fallin Vetoes 'Constitutional Carry' Bill

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Gov. Mary Fallin has vetoed the controversial constitutional carry bill.

Senate Bill 1212 would have allowed anyone without a felony conviction and is 21 or older to carry a gun in public without a license.

The NRA and other groups say the bill restores a constitutional right. Others argue it raises safety concerns.

In a statement, the governor said:

“Oklahoma is a state that respects the Second Amendment. As governor, I have signed both concealed-carry and open-carry legislation. I support the right to bear arms and own a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun.

“Oklahomans believe that law-abiding individuals should be able to defend themselves. I believe the firearms requirement we current have in state law are few and reasonable. Senate Bill 1212 eliminates the training requirements for persons carrying a firearms in Oklahoma. It reduces the level of the background check necessary to carry a gun.

“SB 1212 eliminates the current ability of Oklahoma law enforcement to distinguish between those carrying guns who have been trained and vetted, and those who have not.

“Again, I believe the firearms laws we currently have in place are effective, appropriate and minimal, and serve to reassure our citizens that people who are carrying handguns in this state are qualified to do so.”

