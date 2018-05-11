Childhood Trauma Summit To Be Held In Oklahoma City

The State Department of Education will tackle a huge problem this fall concerning children in our state. The summit is the first of its kind and will focus on children who experience traumatic events.

Experts say as a child those experiences can lead to more mental health problems like depression and violent behavior.

"When there's trauma and adverse childhood experiences, it changes the way the brain functions for the rest of their life, and so when I see, especially in early childhood, money being taken away, it's like we're crippling our future," said Mindy Bellack of Frontline Family Solutions.

The summit will be held this October in Oklahoma City and will include experts in law enforcement, mental health, and child behavior.