Parents Seek Answers One Year After Son's Death

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A mother and father are still looking for answers after their son died in a motorcycle accident almost 1 year ago.

Flowers and pictures are on the side of Avery Drive, in memory of a young man, with a big heart. Saturday his parents are pleading for justice while recognizing the anniversary of their son's death.

Derek and Mona Tyner lost their 18-year-old son Cobie on Mother's Day. Cobie died last year on May 14th, when his motorcycle ran into oncoming traffic near Chandler Park.

The initial Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says Cobie "crossed the center line for an unknown reason." But, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office report, there was a deputy in the road, who says at that time he conducted an uninterrupted turnaround when he saw a motorcycle hit a white sedan.

Cobie's parents say they are confused by the two different accounts and want answers. On this Mother's Day weekend, the Tyner family celebrates a day of remembrance for Cobie. 

We'd love to get some justice for him. He deserves it. I mean he was an 18-year-old kid. And he never got to live you know. He'll always be 18 years old." Said Derek

The Tyner's say they are still hoping to see an accident report, and they will continue to fight for more information on what led to their son’s death. 

